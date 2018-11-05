First National Financial Corp to Post FY2019 Earnings of $2.80 Per Share, National Bank Financial Forecasts (FN)

First National Financial Corp (TSE:FN) – Analysts at National Bank Financial decreased their FY2019 EPS estimates for shares of First National Financial in a report issued on Wednesday, October 31st. National Bank Financial analyst J. Gloyn now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $2.80 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $2.85. National Bank Financial currently has a “Sector Perform” rating and a $27.00 price target on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on FN. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on First National Financial from C$29.00 to C$28.00 in a research note on Thursday. TD Securities upped their target price on First National Financial from C$29.00 to C$30.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 26th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$28.10.

Shares of FN stock opened at C$28.01 on Monday. First National Financial has a 1 year low of C$25.34 and a 1 year high of C$29.99.

In related news, Director Moray Tawse purchased 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 29th. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$14.05 per share, for a total transaction of C$28,100.00. Also, Director Stephen Smith purchased 18,570 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 15th. The shares were bought at an average price of C$29.62 per share, with a total value of C$550,043.40. Insiders have acquired 28,170 shares of company stock valued at $684,006 over the last 90 days.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.1542 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 30th. This is a boost from First National Financial’s previous monthly dividend of $0.15. This represents a $1.85 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.61%.

First National Financial Corporation, through its subsidiaries, originates, underwrites, and services residential and commercial mortgages in Canada. It offers single family residential, and multi-unit residential and commercial mortgages, as well as engages in the mortgage broker distribution channel operations.

