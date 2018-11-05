First Hawaiian Bank Takes $102,000 Position in Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. (LECO)

First Hawaiian Bank acquired a new stake in Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LECO) in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor acquired 1,085 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $102,000.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Bruderman Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lincoln Electric in the 2nd quarter valued at $113,000. Psagot Investment House Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Lincoln Electric in the 2nd quarter worth about $133,000. Twin Tree Management LP grew its holdings in shares of Lincoln Electric by 262.2% in the 2nd quarter. Twin Tree Management LP now owns 1,588 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $139,000 after purchasing an additional 2,567 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc bought a new stake in shares of Lincoln Electric in the 2nd quarter worth about $206,000. Finally, New England Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Lincoln Electric in the 2nd quarter worth about $212,000. Institutional investors own 70.43% of the company’s stock.

In other Lincoln Electric news, Director William E. Macdonald III sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.96, for a total transaction of $325,360.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 15,307 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,422,938.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Kathryn Jo Lincoln sold 3,140 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.10, for a total transaction of $295,474.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 44,194 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,158,655.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.27% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

LECO opened at $84.10 on Monday. Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $75.07 and a twelve month high of $101.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a current ratio of 2.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.42 billion, a PE ratio of 22.19, a PEG ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.27.

Lincoln Electric (NASDAQ:LECO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 25th. The industrial products company reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21. Lincoln Electric had a net margin of 7.40% and a return on equity of 31.77%. The firm had revenue of $737.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $763.42 million. Analysts expect that Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. will post 4.74 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.47 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 28th. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.24%. This is a positive change from Lincoln Electric’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. Lincoln Electric’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.16%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. BidaskClub raised shares of Lincoln Electric from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday. ValuEngine raised shares of Lincoln Electric from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. KeyCorp lowered their target price on shares of Lincoln Electric from $110.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 26th. Barclays set a $90.00 target price on shares of Lincoln Electric and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, October 26th. Finally, Gabelli raised shares of Lincoln Electric from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $111.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, October 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $102.44.

Lincoln Electric Company Profile

Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells welding, cutting, and brazing products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Americas Welding, International Welding, and The Harris Products Group. The company's welding products include arc welding power sources, plasma cutters, wire feeding systems, robotic welding packages, integrated automation systems, fume extraction equipment, consumable electrodes, fluxes and welding accessories, and specialty welding consumables and fabrication products.

