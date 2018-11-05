First Hawaiian Bank Buys New Stake in Nordstrom, Inc. (JWN)

First Hawaiian Bank acquired a new stake in Nordstrom, Inc. (NYSE:JWN) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 1,897 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $113,000.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in JWN. Centaurus Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Nordstrom in the second quarter valued at about $112,000. Kiley Juergens Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Nordstrom in the second quarter valued at about $118,000. Whittier Trust Co. purchased a new position in shares of Nordstrom in the second quarter valued at about $147,000. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL purchased a new position in shares of Nordstrom in the second quarter valued at about $206,000. Finally, Zeke Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Nordstrom in the second quarter valued at about $207,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.70% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:JWN opened at $66.49 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.46, a PEG ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.59. Nordstrom, Inc. has a 12 month low of $37.79 and a 12 month high of $67.70.

Nordstrom (NYSE:JWN) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 16th. The specialty retailer reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $3.98 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.96 billion. Nordstrom had a return on equity of 56.00% and a net margin of 3.24%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.65 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Nordstrom, Inc. will post 3.57 EPS for the current year.

Nordstrom announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback program on Wednesday, August 22nd that authorizes the company to buyback $1.50 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the specialty retailer to purchase up to 14.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

In related news, VP Robert Sari sold 8,795 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.50, for a total value of $549,687.50. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 14,960 shares in the company, valued at $935,000. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Blake W. Nordstrom sold 127,251 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.51, for a total value of $7,827,209.01. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 2,519,436 shares in the company, valued at $154,970,508.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 208,275 shares of company stock worth $13,048,270 over the last quarter. 7.05% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several brokerages have recently commented on JWN. Wedbush began coverage on Nordstrom in a research report on Wednesday, October 31st. They issued a $59.00 price objective on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their price objective on Nordstrom from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, September 10th. ValuEngine upgraded Nordstrom from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 4th. Goldman Sachs Group restated a “sell” rating on shares of Nordstrom in a research report on Tuesday, September 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Nordstrom from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, September 17th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Nordstrom currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $56.50.

Nordstrom Profile

Nordstrom, Inc, a fashion retailer, provides apparel, shoes, cosmetics, and accessories for women, men, young adults, and children in the United States and Canada. The company operates in two segments, Retail and Credit. The Retail segment offers a range of brand name and private label merchandise through various channels, including Nordstrom branded full-line stores and online store at Nordstrom.com; Nordstrom Rack stores; Nordstromrack.com and HauteLook; Trunk Club clubhouses and TrunkClub.com; Jeffrey boutiques; and clearance stores that operate under the Last Chance name.

