First Financial Corp (THFF) to Post Q2 2019 Earnings of $0.90 Per Share, FIG Partners Forecasts

First Financial Corp (NASDAQ:THFF) – Research analysts at FIG Partners boosted their Q2 2019 earnings estimates for First Financial in a research report issued on Wednesday, October 31st. FIG Partners analyst B. Martin now expects that the bank will post earnings per share of $0.90 for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.87. FIG Partners also issued estimates for First Financial’s Q3 2019 earnings at $0.93 EPS, Q4 2019 earnings at $0.93 EPS and FY2019 earnings at $3.55 EPS.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on THFF. ValuEngine raised shares of First Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 14th. BidaskClub raised shares of First Financial from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of First Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 30th.

Shares of THFF stock opened at $46.40 on Monday. First Financial has a 52 week low of $40.75 and a 52 week high of $53.05. The company has a market capitalization of $568.63 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.82 and a beta of 0.93.

First Financial (NASDAQ:THFF) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 23rd. The bank reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.03. First Financial had a net margin of 23.65% and a return on equity of 10.68%. The company had revenue of $37.74 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $37.60 million.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Kessler Investment Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Financial during the 2nd quarter worth $102,000. FineMark National Bank & Trust purchased a new stake in shares of First Financial during the 3rd quarter worth $201,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY lifted its position in shares of First Financial by 52.8% during the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY now owns 5,081 shares of the bank’s stock worth $230,000 after purchasing an additional 1,755 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its position in shares of First Financial by 149.8% during the 1st quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 6,804 shares of the bank’s stock worth $283,000 after purchasing an additional 4,080 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Financial during the 2nd quarter worth $320,000. 54.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

First Financial Company Profile

First Financial Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial services. The company offers commercial, mortgage, and consumer lending; lease financing; trust account; depositor; and insurance services. Its deposit products include interest-bearing and non-interest-bearing demand deposits, savings deposits, time deposits, and other time deposits; and loan products comprise commercial real estate loans, commercial loans, consumer loans, and residential real estate and construction loans.

