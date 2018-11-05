First Financial Bankshares (FFIN) Upgraded by BidaskClub to Buy

BidaskClub upgraded shares of First Financial Bankshares (NASDAQ:FFIN) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Thursday.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of First Financial Bankshares from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $62.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 24th. Stephens set a $52.00 price objective on shares of First Financial Bankshares and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Monday, October 22nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird began coverage on shares of First Financial Bankshares in a research report on Tuesday, October 16th. They issued a neutral rating and a $60.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. First Financial Bankshares currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $50.71.

FFIN stock opened at $61.58 on Thursday. First Financial Bankshares has a 12 month low of $43.05 and a 12 month high of $61.86. The company has a market capitalization of $4.17 billion, a PE ratio of 36.22 and a beta of 1.14.

First Financial Bankshares (NASDAQ:FFIN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 18th. The bank reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.02. First Financial Bankshares had a net margin of 39.25% and a return on equity of 14.09%. The company had revenue of $96.48 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $97.34 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.44 earnings per share. First Financial Bankshares’s revenue was up 14.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that First Financial Bankshares will post 2.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 14th will be given a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 13th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.36%. First Financial Bankshares’s payout ratio is presently 49.41%.

In related news, Director Johnny Trotter bought 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $55.65 per share, for a total transaction of $111,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 384,926 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,421,131.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 4.77% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in First Financial Bankshares in the first quarter worth approximately $204,000. UBS Group AG lifted its position in First Financial Bankshares by 15.1% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 15,021 shares of the bank’s stock worth $696,000 after purchasing an additional 1,974 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its position in First Financial Bankshares by 3.9% in the first quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 137,969 shares of the bank’s stock worth $6,387,000 after purchasing an additional 5,202 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in First Financial Bankshares by 36.5% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 15,610 shares of the bank’s stock worth $722,000 after purchasing an additional 4,174 shares during the period. Finally, Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB lifted its position in First Financial Bankshares by 57.6% in the first quarter. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB now owns 8,209 shares of the bank’s stock worth $380,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.78% of the company’s stock.

About First Financial Bankshares

First Financial Bankshares, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides commercial banking products and services primarily in Texas. The company accepts checking, savings, and time deposits; and offers real estate, commercial, agricultural, and consumer loans to businesses, professionals, individuals, and farm and ranch operations.

