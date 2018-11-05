First Bancshares Inc (FBMS) To Go Ex-Dividend on November 6th

First Bancshares Inc (NASDAQ:FBMS) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, October 23rd, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 7th will be given a dividend of 0.05 per share by the bank on Friday, November 23rd. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 6th.

First Bancshares has a payout ratio of 8.9% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect First Bancshares to earn $2.83 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.20 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 7.1%.

NASDAQ FBMS opened at $37.68 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.87. First Bancshares has a 1 year low of $29.75 and a 1 year high of $43.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $492.33 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.41 and a beta of -0.04.

First Bancshares (NASDAQ:FBMS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 23rd. The bank reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.01. First Bancshares had a net margin of 16.09% and a return on equity of 10.34%. The company had revenue of $26.74 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.48 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that First Bancshares will post 2.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. BidaskClub downgraded shares of First Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of First Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $44.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, August 6th. Stephens restated a “buy” rating and issued a $37.00 price objective on shares of First Bancshares in a research note on Tuesday, July 24th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of First Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $40.67.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in First Bancshares stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in First Bancshares Inc (NASDAQ:FBMS) by 12.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 47,539 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 5,231 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned 0.36% of First Bancshares worth $1,709,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors own 66.42% of the company’s stock.

First Bancshares Company Profile

The First Bancshares, Inc operates as the holding company for The First, A National Banking Association that provides general commercial and retail banking services. The company operates through three segments: Commercial/Retail Bank, Mortgage Banking Division, and Holding Company. It offers deposit services, including checking, NOW, and savings accounts; other time deposits, such as daily money market accounts and longer-term certificates of deposit; and individual retirement accounts.

