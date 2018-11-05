FireEye Inc (FEYE) to Post FY2018 Earnings of ($0.72) Per Share, Dougherty & Co Forecasts

FireEye Inc (NASDAQ:FEYE) – Equities researchers at Dougherty & Co issued their FY2018 earnings estimates for shares of FireEye in a report issued on Wednesday, October 31st. Dougherty & Co analyst C. Trebnick anticipates that the information security company will post earnings per share of ($0.72) for the year. Dougherty & Co also issued estimates for FireEye’s Q4 2018 earnings at ($0.14) EPS.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on FEYE. Piper Jaffray Companies upgraded shares of FireEye from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $24.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 9th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of FireEye from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 11th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of FireEye from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 11th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on shares of FireEye from $18.00 to $17.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 2nd. Finally, Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $16.00 price target on shares of FireEye in a research note on Thursday, August 2nd. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. FireEye currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $20.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:FEYE opened at $18.67 on Monday. FireEye has a 52 week low of $13.40 and a 52 week high of $19.56. The company has a market capitalization of $3.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.13 and a beta of 0.27. The company has a current ratio of 2.03, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42.

FireEye (NASDAQ:FEYE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 30th. The information security company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.04. FireEye had a negative net margin of 33.32% and a negative return on equity of 22.77%. The company had revenue of $211.65 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $208.46 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.04) earnings per share. FireEye’s revenue was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Usca Ria LLC boosted its holdings in shares of FireEye by 19.1% in the third quarter. Usca Ria LLC now owns 96,150 shares of the information security company’s stock valued at $1,635,000 after acquiring an additional 15,400 shares in the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. bought a new position in shares of FireEye in the third quarter valued at approximately $114,000. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in shares of FireEye in the third quarter valued at approximately $455,000. Signition LP bought a new position in shares of FireEye in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,583,000. Finally, Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC bought a new stake in FireEye during the third quarter worth approximately $399,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.99% of the company’s stock.

In other news, President Travis M. Reese sold 3,201 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.46, for a total value of $46,286.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 715,060 shares in the company, valued at $10,339,767.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Frank Verdecanna sold 11,219 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.46, for a total transaction of $162,226.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 105,820 shares of company stock valued at $1,883,571 over the last quarter. Insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

FireEye, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions that allow organizations to prepare for, prevent, respond to, and remediate cyber-attacks. It offers vector-specific appliance, virtual appliance, and cloud-based solutions to detect and block known and unknown cyber-attacks. The company provides threat detection and prevention solutions, including network security products, email security solutions, and endpoint security solutions.

