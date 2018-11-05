Financial Survey: The First Bancshares (FBSI) & United Community Financial (UCFC)

The First Bancshares (OTCMKTS:FBSI) and United Community Financial (NASDAQ:UCFC) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations for The First Bancshares and United Community Financial, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score The First Bancshares 0 0 0 0 N/A United Community Financial 0 1 1 0 2.50

United Community Financial has a consensus price target of $12.00, indicating a potential upside of 29.17%. Given United Community Financial’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe United Community Financial is more favorable than The First Bancshares.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

9.0% of The First Bancshares shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 61.1% of United Community Financial shares are owned by institutional investors. 5.5% of The First Bancshares shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 4.2% of United Community Financial shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Risk and Volatility

The First Bancshares has a beta of 0.02, indicating that its share price is 98% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, United Community Financial has a beta of 0.44, indicating that its share price is 56% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Dividends

United Community Financial pays an annual dividend of $0.28 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.0%. The First Bancshares does not pay a dividend. United Community Financial pays out 49.1% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. United Community Financial has raised its dividend for 2 consecutive years.

Profitability

This table compares The First Bancshares and United Community Financial’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets The First Bancshares 9.04% N/A N/A United Community Financial 24.80% 11.96% 1.31%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares The First Bancshares and United Community Financial’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio The First Bancshares $10.90 million 1.93 -$560,000.00 N/A N/A United Community Financial $118.75 million 3.91 $21.78 million $0.57 16.30

United Community Financial has higher revenue and earnings than The First Bancshares.

Summary

United Community Financial beats The First Bancshares on 13 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

The First Bancshares Company Profile

First Bancshares, Inc. operates as a bank holding company for the First Home Bank that provides various banking and mortgage services to individual and corporate customers in southern Missouri, the United States. The company's deposit products include checking, savings, money market, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. It also provides consumer loans, including vehicle, personal, and certificate of deposit loans; real estate loans for purchasing a new home, home construction, refinancing existing home, adding to existing home, and buying undeveloped land; agriculture loans, such as livestock, line of credit, equipment, and agriculture real estate loans; and commercial loans comprising term, commercial line of credit, commercial real estate, and small business administration loans. In addition, the company offers direct deposit, telephone banking, safe deposit box, merchant, and cash management services, as well as debit cards. Further, it invests in mortgage-back securities, the United States Government and agency securities, and other assets. The company operates through a home office in Mountain Grove; and seven full service branch facilities in Marshfield, Ava, Kissee Mills, Gainesville, Sparta, Crane, and Springfield, Missouri. First Bancshares, Inc. was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Mountain Grove, Missouri.

United Community Financial Company Profile

United Community Financial Corp. operates as the holding company for Home Savings Bank that provides consumer and business banking services. The company offers various deposit instruments, including checking accounts, regular savings accounts, money market accounts, individual retirement accounts, and certificates of deposit. It provides commercial loans, such as multifamily loans; nonresidential real estate loans comprising retail centers, office buildings, and industrial buildings; land loans; loans for the construction of multifamily properties, nonresidential real estate projects, and to builders; and secured and unsecured loans, including traditional lines of credit, revolving lines of credit, and term loans. The company also offers residential mortgage loans consisting of one-to four-family loans; loans for the construction of one-to four-family residences; and consumer loans, such as home equity loans, home equity lines of credit, recreational vehicle loans, unsecured loans, and cash-secured loans. In addition, it provides insurance products for business and residential customers, including auto, homeowners, life-health, commercial, surety bonds, and aviation. The company offers services through its main office located in Youngstown, Ohio; and 35 retail banking offices, 3 wealth management offices, and 13 residential mortgage loan centers located in Ohio, Western Pennsylvania, and West Virginia. United Community Financial Corp. was founded in 1889 and is based in Youngstown, Ohio.

