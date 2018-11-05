Financial Partners Group Inc Cuts Position in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF (FPE)

Financial Partners Group Inc trimmed its holdings in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF (NYSEARCA:FPE) by 10.2% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 35,531 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,016 shares during the quarter. Financial Partners Group Inc’s holdings in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF were worth $679,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Wagner Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 260.2% during the second quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,506 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,000 after buying an additional 4,700 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its stake in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 685.6% during the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 6,858 shares of the company’s stock worth $133,000 after buying an additional 5,985 shares during the period. Stelac Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF during the second quarter worth $210,000. Creative Planning acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF during the third quarter worth $217,000. Finally, American Financial Network Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 114,370.0% during the third quarter. American Financial Network Advisory Services LLC now owns 11,447 shares of the company’s stock worth $219,000 after buying an additional 11,437 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:FPE opened at $18.80 on Monday. First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF has a 12 month low of $18.67 and a 12 month high of $20.19.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 24th were given a dividend of $0.081 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, October 23rd. This represents a $0.97 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.17%.

