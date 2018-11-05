Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. Has $109.08 Million Holdings in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (SCHZ)

Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. raised its position in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHZ) by 46.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,170,716 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 687,861 shares during the period. Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF accounts for approximately 2.1% of Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C.’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C.’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $109,078,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in SCHZ. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 12.1% in the 2nd quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,642,003 shares of the company’s stock valued at $235,072,000 after purchasing an additional 500,837 shares in the last quarter. Resources Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 56.3% in the 2nd quarter. Resources Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 645,934 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,710,000 after purchasing an additional 232,640 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 241.5% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 327,636 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,591,000 after purchasing an additional 231,685 shares in the last quarter. Sensible Financial Planning & Management LLC. lifted its holdings in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 18.4% in the 2nd quarter. Sensible Financial Planning & Management LLC. now owns 1,375,913 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,676,000 after purchasing an additional 213,684 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 8.6% in the 2nd quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,334,885 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,130,000 after purchasing an additional 185,234 shares in the last quarter.

Get Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF alerts:

Shares of SCHZ stock opened at $49.52 on Monday. Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $49.51 and a fifty-two week high of $52.35.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 2nd will be issued a $0.1222 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 1st. This represents a $1.47 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.96%. This is a positive change from Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.11.

Recommended Story: What is a closed-end mutual fund (CEF)?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHZ).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.