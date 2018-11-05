Financial Counselors Inc. Purchases Shares of 11,077 Gray Television, Inc. (GTN)

Financial Counselors Inc. purchased a new stake in Gray Television, Inc. (NYSE:GTN) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 11,077 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $194,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of GTN. UBS Group AG grew its stake in Gray Television by 1,342.0% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 37,909 shares of the company’s stock valued at $481,000 after buying an additional 35,280 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its stake in Gray Television by 21.8% in the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 59,849 shares of the company’s stock valued at $760,000 after buying an additional 10,723 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its stake in Gray Television by 21.3% in the 1st quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 122,481 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,556,000 after buying an additional 21,545 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its stake in Gray Television by 1,403.0% in the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 151,335 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,921,000 after buying an additional 141,266 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB purchased a new position in Gray Television in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $187,000. Institutional investors own 88.60% of the company’s stock.

GTN has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Barrington Research reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $19.00 price objective on shares of Gray Television in a research note on Tuesday, August 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Gray Television from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 5th. Noble Financial set a $23.00 price objective on shares of Gray Television and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 8th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Gray Television from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, October 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $21.50.

Gray Television stock opened at $17.45 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 2.23. The company has a quick ratio of 4.69, a current ratio of 4.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74. Gray Television, Inc. has a 1-year low of $10.70 and a 1-year high of $18.75.

Gray Television (NYSE:GTN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 7th. The company reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $250.34 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $252.11 million. Gray Television had a net margin of 25.99% and a return on equity of 11.89%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Gray Television, Inc. will post 2.01 EPS for the current year.

Gray Television Company Profile

Gray Television, Inc, a television broadcast company, owns and operates television stations and digital assets in the United States. As of February 23, 2018, the company owned and operated television stations in 57 television markets broadcasting approximately 200 program streams, including approximately 100 channels affiliated with the CBS Network, the NBC Network, the ABC Network, and the FOX Network.

Featured Article: What is a put option?

