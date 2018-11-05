Financial Analysis: Cavitation Technologies (CVAT) versus Israel Chemicals (ICL)

Cavitation Technologies (OTCMKTS:CVAT) and Israel Chemicals (NYSE:ICL) are both basic materials companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, risk, earnings, dividends, institutional ownership, valuation and profitability.

Profitability

This table compares Cavitation Technologies and Israel Chemicals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Cavitation Technologies N/A N/A N/A Israel Chemicals 23.84% 14.04% 5.50%

Israel Chemicals pays an annual dividend of $0.10 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.7%. Cavitation Technologies does not pay a dividend. Israel Chemicals pays out 32.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations for Cavitation Technologies and Israel Chemicals, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Cavitation Technologies 0 0 0 0 N/A Israel Chemicals 0 2 1 0 2.33

Israel Chemicals has a consensus target price of $5.91, suggesting a potential downside of 1.17%. Given Israel Chemicals’ higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Israel Chemicals is more favorable than Cavitation Technologies.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

8.1% of Israel Chemicals shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Cavitation Technologies and Israel Chemicals’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Cavitation Technologies N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Israel Chemicals $5.42 billion 1.44 $364.00 million $0.31 19.29

Israel Chemicals has higher revenue and earnings than Cavitation Technologies.

Summary

Israel Chemicals beats Cavitation Technologies on 8 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

Cavitation Technologies Company Profile

Cavitation Technologies, Inc. develops, patents, and commercializes proprietary technology for use in liquid processing applications in the United States. It offers Nano Neutralization system for refining vegetable oils, such as soybean, rapeseed, and canola oil. The company also designs technology based systems that are designed to serve various markets, such as vegetable oil refining, renewable fuels, water treatment, wines and spirits enhancement, algae oil extraction, water-oil emulsions, and crude oil yield enhancement. Cavitation Technologies, Inc. was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Chatsworth, California.

Israel Chemicals Company Profile

Israel Chemicals Ltd. operates as a specialty minerals company worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Essential Minerals and Specialty Solutions. The company extracts potash from the Dead Sea; mines and produces potash, salt, and Polysulphate; and produces, markets, and sells pure magnesium and magnesium alloys, as well as produces dry carnallite and related by-products, including chlorine and sylvinite. It also mines and processes phosphate rock; produces sulphuric acid, fertilizer-grade phosphoric acid, and phosphate fertilizers; manufactures phosphate-based food additives for livestock; and produces water soluble specialty fertilizers, liquid and soluble fertilizers, and controlled-release fertilizers. In addition, the company produces bromine and bromine-based compounds; various grades of potassium chloride, salt, magnesium chloride, and magnesia products; and phosphorous-based flame retardants and additional phosphorus-based products. Further, it develops, produces, markets, and sells a range of acids and specialty phosphates for various applications in metal and water treatment, paint and coating, cleaning material, oral hygiene, carbonated drinks, and asphalt modification industries; develops and produces functional food ingredients and phosphate additives, which provide texture and stability solutions for the processed meat, poultry, seafood, dairy, beverage, and baked goods markets; and produces milk and whey proteins for the food ingredients industry, as well as provides blended and integrated solutions based on dairy proteins and phosphate additives. The company sells its products through marketing companies, agents, and distributors. Israel Chemicals Ltd. was founded in 1968 and is headquartered in Tel Aviv, Israel.

