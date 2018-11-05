FidentiaX (FDX) Market Cap Achieves $1.46 Million

FidentiaX (CURRENCY:FDX) traded up 41.4% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on November 5th. FidentiaX has a total market capitalization of $1.46 million and approximately $290.00 worth of FidentiaX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One FidentiaX token can currently be bought for about $0.0139 or 0.00000215 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, FidentiaX has traded up 40.5% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

FidentiaX Profile

FidentiaX uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on October 16th, 2017. FidentiaX’s total supply is 130,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 105,000,000 tokens. The Reddit community for FidentiaX is /r/fidentiaX . FidentiaX’s official website is www.fidentiax.com . FidentiaX’s official Twitter account is @fidentiaX and its Facebook page is accessible here

FidentiaX Token Trading

FidentiaX can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: COSS. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as FidentiaX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire FidentiaX should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase FidentiaX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

