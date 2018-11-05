Fidelity National Information Servcs Inc (FIS) Position Raised by Commerce Bank

Commerce Bank increased its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Information Servcs Inc (NYSE:FIS) by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 391,073 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,187 shares during the quarter. Commerce Bank owned approximately 0.12% of Fidelity National Information Servcs worth $42,654,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Legacy Capital Partners Inc. lifted its stake in Fidelity National Information Servcs by 13.1% during the second quarter. Legacy Capital Partners Inc. now owns 4,061 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $431,000 after purchasing an additional 470 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Fidelity National Information Servcs by 13.2% during the second quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,140 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $438,000 after purchasing an additional 482 shares during the last quarter. State Treasurer State of Michigan lifted its stake in Fidelity National Information Servcs by 0.4% during the second quarter. State Treasurer State of Michigan now owns 112,606 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $11,940,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Fidelity National Information Servcs by 24.7% during the second quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 2,523 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $268,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. lifted its stake in Fidelity National Information Servcs by 2.3% during the second quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. now owns 22,137 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $2,347,000 after purchasing an additional 502 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.86% of the company’s stock.

Get Fidelity National Information Servcs alerts:

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on FIS shares. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Fidelity National Information Servcs in a research note on Tuesday, July 17th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. ValuEngine lowered Fidelity National Information Servcs from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 31st. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their price target on Fidelity National Information Servcs to $117.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised Fidelity National Information Servcs from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $115.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 3rd. Finally, SunTrust Banks lifted their price target on Fidelity National Information Servcs to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $117.50.

FIS opened at $103.65 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $33.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.45, a PEG ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.91. Fidelity National Information Servcs Inc has a 52 week low of $89.31 and a 52 week high of $110.83. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89.

Fidelity National Information Servcs (NYSE:FIS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 30th. The information technology services provider reported $1.33 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $2.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.09 billion. Fidelity National Information Servcs had a return on equity of 15.78% and a net margin of 17.89%. The firm’s revenue was down .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.18 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Fidelity National Information Servcs Inc will post 5.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 14th will be given a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.23%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 13th. Fidelity National Information Servcs’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.96%.

In other news, Director Stephan A. James sold 23,922 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.97, for a total value of $2,606,780.34. Following the transaction, the director now owns 41,585 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,531,517.45. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Lenore D. Williams sold 4,285 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.00, for a total value of $454,210.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,999 shares in the company, valued at approximately $529,894. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 46,129 shares of company stock worth $4,967,533. Corporate insiders own 2.08% of the company’s stock.

About Fidelity National Information Servcs

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc operates as a financial services technology company in the United States and internationally. It operates through Integrated Financial Solutions and Global Financial Solutions segments. The Integrated Financial Solutions segment offers core processing and ancillary applications; digital solutions, including Internet, mobile, and e-banking; fraud, risk management, and compliance solutions; electronic funds transfer and network services; card and retail solutions; corporate liquidity and wealth management services; item processing and output services; government payments solutions; and e-payment solutions.

Further Reading: Understanding the different types of bonds

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FIS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fidelity National Information Servcs Inc (NYSE:FIS).

Receive News & Ratings for Fidelity National Information Servcs Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fidelity National Information Servcs and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.