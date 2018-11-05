Fiat Chrysler Automobiles (F) Given a €17.00 Price Target at Commerzbank

Commerzbank set a €17.00 ($19.77) price objective on Fiat Chrysler Automobiles (BIT:F) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

F has been the subject of several other research reports. BNP Paribas set a €18.80 ($21.86) target price on Fiat Chrysler Automobiles and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 16th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €18.00 ($20.93) price target on Fiat Chrysler Automobiles and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 30th. Oddo Bhf set a €12.50 ($14.53) price target on Fiat Chrysler Automobiles and gave the company a sell rating in a research report on Thursday, July 26th. Morgan Stanley set a €23.00 ($26.74) price target on Fiat Chrysler Automobiles and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, July 23rd. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €14.00 ($16.28) price target on Fiat Chrysler Automobiles and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of €19.08 ($22.19).

Shares of BIT F opened at €6.94 ($8.07) on Thursday. Fiat Chrysler Automobiles has a 52 week low of €5.86 ($6.81) and a 52 week high of €9.08 ($10.56).

