Fennec Pharmaceuticals Inc (FENC) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Fennec Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:FENC) have earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the seven brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $18.67.

FENC has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. HC Wainwright set a $18.00 target price on Fennec Pharmaceuticals and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 14th. Wedbush dropped their target price on Fennec Pharmaceuticals from $17.00 to $16.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 17th. ValuEngine cut Fennec Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 11th. Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Fennec Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, October 11th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Dawson James initiated coverage on Fennec Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, October 11th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Creative Planning acquired a new position in shares of Fennec Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $105,000. Bronfman E.L. Rothschild L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Fennec Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $151,000. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Fennec Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $221,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new position in shares of Fennec Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $237,000. Finally, Cardinal Capital Management raised its holdings in shares of Fennec Pharmaceuticals by 116.4% in the 2nd quarter. Cardinal Capital Management now owns 26,047 shares of the company’s stock worth $272,000 after buying an additional 14,010 shares in the last quarter. 49.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of FENC stock opened at $7.55 on Monday. Fennec Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $6.28 and a 12 month high of $14.99.

Fennec Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:FENC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 13th. The company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.04). On average, equities analysts predict that Fennec Pharmaceuticals will post -0.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Fennec Pharmaceuticals

Fennec Pharmaceuticals Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops product candidates for use in the treatment of cancer in the United States. Its lead product candidate is the Sodium Thiosulfate, which has completed the Phase III clinical trial for the prevention of cisplatin induced hearing loss or ototoxicity in children.

