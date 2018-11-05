Federal Signal Co. (FSS) Position Lessened by Teton Advisors Inc.

Teton Advisors Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of Federal Signal Co. (NYSE:FSS) by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 685,000 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 29,000 shares during the quarter. Federal Signal makes up 1.6% of Teton Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Teton Advisors Inc. owned approximately 1.14% of Federal Signal worth $18,344,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital Fund Management S.A. grew its position in shares of Federal Signal by 69.9% during the second quarter. Capital Fund Management S.A. now owns 33,300 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $776,000 after purchasing an additional 13,700 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Federal Signal by 400.0% during the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 61,733 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,438,000 after buying an additional 49,387 shares during the last quarter. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY bought a new position in Federal Signal during the second quarter valued at approximately $8,911,000. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Federal Signal by 1.2% during the second quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 470,513 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $10,959,000 after buying an additional 5,736 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in Federal Signal by 2.9% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 474,038 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $10,438,000 after buying an additional 13,161 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.45% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on FSS shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Federal Signal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 16th. ValuEngine lowered Federal Signal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 23rd.

Federal Signal stock traded down $0.13 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $22.34. 1,062 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 258,518. Federal Signal Co. has a 12 month low of $18.37 and a 12 month high of $28.32. The firm has a market cap of $1.35 billion, a PE ratio of 26.44 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a current ratio of 2.15, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

Federal Signal (NYSE:FSS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 7th. The conglomerate reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.12. Federal Signal had a return on equity of 15.24% and a net margin of 7.97%. The company had revenue of $291.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $271.83 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Federal Signal Co. will post 1.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 27th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.43%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 9th. Federal Signal’s payout ratio is presently 37.65%.

Federal Signal Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and supplies a suite of products and integrated solutions for municipal, governmental, industrial, and commercial customers in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Environmental Solutions Group and Safety and Security Systems Group.

