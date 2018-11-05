Federal Agricultural Mortgage Corp. (AGM) Shares Bought by Copeland Capital Management LLC

Copeland Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Federal Agricultural Mortgage Corp. (NYSE:AGM) by 22.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 190,284 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 35,108 shares during the period. Copeland Capital Management LLC owned 1.78% of Federal Agricultural Mortgage worth $13,735,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AGM. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Federal Agricultural Mortgage during the 2nd quarter valued at about $107,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. bought a new stake in shares of Federal Agricultural Mortgage during the 2nd quarter valued at about $119,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Federal Agricultural Mortgage during the 2nd quarter valued at about $185,000. Navellier & Associates Inc bought a new stake in shares of Federal Agricultural Mortgage during the 2nd quarter valued at about $196,000. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Federal Agricultural Mortgage during the 2nd quarter valued at about $236,000. 64.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:AGM opened at $71.80 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97. Federal Agricultural Mortgage Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $64.69 and a fifty-two week high of $99.11. The stock has a market cap of $765.89 million, a P/E ratio of 10.18 and a beta of 1.14.

Federal Agricultural Mortgage (NYSE:AGM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 9th. The credit services provider reported $1.80 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.05 by ($0.25). Federal Agricultural Mortgage had a net margin of 20.06% and a return on equity of 15.02%. The business had revenue of $50.31 million for the quarter.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 31st. Investors of record on Friday, December 14th will be given a dividend of $0.58 per share. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 13th.

About Federal Agricultural Mortgage

Federal Agricultural Mortgage Corporation provides a secondary market for various loans made to borrowers in the United States. It operates through four segments: Farm & Ranch, USDA Guarantees, Rural Utilities, and Institutional Credit. The Farm & Ranch segment purchases and retains eligible mortgage loans that are secured by first liens on agricultural real estate; securitizes eligible mortgage loans, and guarantees the timely payment of principal and interest on securities representing interests in or obligations secured by pools of mortgage loans; and issues long-term standby purchase commitments on designated eligible mortgage loans.

