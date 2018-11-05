FAT Brands (FAT) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

FAT Brands (NASDAQ:FAT) is scheduled to be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, November 8th.

FAT Brands (NASDAQ:FAT) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 7th. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $3.91 million for the quarter.

FAT stock traded down $0.25 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $6.33. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 703 shares, compared to its average volume of 23,032. FAT Brands has a 12 month low of $5.54 and a 12 month high of $11.45.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 18th were given a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, October 17th.

FAT Brands Company Profile

FAT Brands Inc, a multi-brand franchising company, acquires, markets, and develops fast casual and casual dining restaurant concepts. As of September 19, 2018, it owned 6 restaurant brands, such as Fatburger, Buffalo's Cafe, Buffalo's Express, Hurricane Grill & Wings, Ponderosa, and Bonanza Steakhouses that had approximately 300 locations open and 300 under development in 32 countries.

