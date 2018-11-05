Falcon Minerals (FLMN) Downgraded by ValuEngine

ValuEngine downgraded shares of Falcon Minerals (NASDAQ:FLMN) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday.

Separately, Northland Securities began coverage on Falcon Minerals in a research report on Wednesday, September 26th. They set an outperform rating and a $13.00 target price for the company.

Falcon Minerals stock opened at $9.45 on Friday. Falcon Minerals has a one year low of $9.14 and a one year high of $11.70.

The firm also recently declared a special dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.095 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 7th.

In other Falcon Minerals news, Director Steven R. Jones purchased 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $10.00 per share, with a total value of $300,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, major shareholder Jana Partners Llc sold 803,393 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.34, for a total value of $9,110,476.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have purchased a total of 805,000 shares of company stock valued at $8,050,000 over the last ninety days.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FLMN. Wells Fargo & Company MN acquired a new stake in shares of Falcon Minerals in the 3rd quarter valued at $227,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new stake in shares of Falcon Minerals in the 3rd quarter valued at $572,000. Gabelli Funds LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Falcon Minerals in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,818,000. Finally, GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. acquired a new stake in shares of Falcon Minerals in the 3rd quarter valued at $2,485,000. 50.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Falcon Minerals

Falcon Minerals Corporation acquires, owns, maintains, and manages mineral interests, mineral royalties, and overriding royalties relating to onshore unconventional shale oil and natural gas properties in the United States; and any associated interests and royalties relating to conventional oil and natural gas properties.

