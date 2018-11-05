Eyepoint Pharmaceuticals (EYPT) to Release Earnings on Tuesday

Eyepoint Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:EYPT) is set to post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, November 6th. Analysts expect Eyepoint Pharmaceuticals to post earnings of ($0.13) per share for the quarter.

Eyepoint Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:EYPT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 12th. The company reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $0.72 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.67 million. Eyepoint Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 1,795.71% and a negative return on equity of 301.45%. On average, analysts expect Eyepoint Pharmaceuticals to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

EYPT stock opened at $2.47 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $184.04 million, a PE ratio of -4.26 and a beta of 1.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a current ratio of 1.84. Eyepoint Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $0.93 and a one year high of $3.94.

EYPT has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $2.75 price objective on shares of Eyepoint Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, September 13th. ValuEngine raised shares of Eyepoint Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 19th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Eyepoint Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, September 17th. Finally, B. Riley increased their price target on shares of Eyepoint Pharmaceuticals from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $5.40.

About Eyepoint Pharmaceuticals

EyePoint Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a specialty biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes ophthalmic products for the treatment of eye diseases. The company's lead product is ILUVIEN for the treatment of diabetic macular edema; and product candidate is YUTIQ, a non-erodible fluocinolone acetonide insert for the treatment of non-infectious posterior uveitis that is in the Phase III clinical trials.

