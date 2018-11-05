Eyenovia (EYEN) Upgraded at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Eyenovia (NASDAQ:EYEN) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on the company. HC Wainwright started coverage on Eyenovia in a report on Tuesday, October 9th. They set a buy rating and a $12.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered Eyenovia from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, October 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $18.31.

EYEN traded down $0.09 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $3.83. 200 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 21,845. Eyenovia has a 12 month low of $2.94 and a 12 month high of $10.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.19 million and a PE ratio of -1.67.

Eyenovia (NASDAQ:EYEN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 14th. The company reported ($0.33) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.42) by $0.09. Sell-side analysts predict that Eyenovia will post -1.67 EPS for the current year.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Eyenovia stock. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Eyenovia Inc (NASDAQ:EYEN) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 271,824 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,525,000. Millennium Management LLC owned 2.73% of Eyenovia as of its most recent SEC filing. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 12.28% of the company’s stock.

About Eyenovia

Eyenovia, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing a pipeline of ophthalmology products in the United States. It is developing MicroProst, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of chronic angle closure glaucoma; MicroStat, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of mydriasis; MicroTears for the treatment of dry eye; and MicroPine for the treatment of myopia.

