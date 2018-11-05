Exxon Mobil Co. (XOM) is Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc.’s 8th Largest Position

Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. lifted its position in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) by 68.8% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 259,181 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 105,665 shares during the quarter. Exxon Mobil makes up about 2.2% of Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest position. Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $21,442,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in XOM. Macroview Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Exxon Mobil during the first quarter valued at approximately $102,000. Corbyn Investment Management Inc. MD purchased a new position in Exxon Mobil during the first quarter valued at approximately $110,000. KHP Capital LLC purchased a new position in Exxon Mobil during the first quarter valued at approximately $111,000. Clearwater Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Exxon Mobil during the first quarter valued at approximately $122,000. Finally, Winfield Associates Inc. purchased a new position in Exxon Mobil during the second quarter valued at approximately $160,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.44% of the company’s stock.

Get Exxon Mobil alerts:

Shares of NYSE:XOM opened at $81.95 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The company has a market capitalization of $347.26 billion, a PE ratio of 22.83, a PEG ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 0.86. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 1 year low of $72.15 and a 1 year high of $89.30.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $1.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $76.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $72.91 billion. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 8.45% and a net margin of 7.64%. The business’s revenue was up 25.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.93 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 4.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 13th will be paid a $0.82 dividend. This represents a $3.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.00%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 9th. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio is presently 91.36%.

Several analysts have commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $105.00 price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil in a report on Wednesday, August 8th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $87.00 price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil in a report on Friday, September 28th. Macquarie reissued a “sell” rating and issued a $70.00 price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil in a report on Friday, October 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Exxon Mobil in a report on Monday. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a $85.00 price objective on Exxon Mobil and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $86.74.

In other news, VP Bradley W. Corson sold 15,000 shares of Exxon Mobil stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.02, for a total value of $1,260,300.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 214,774 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,045,311.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

About Exxon Mobil

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States, Canada/Other Americas, Europe, Africa, Asia, and Australia/Oceania. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company also manufactures petroleum products; manufactures and markets commodity petrochemicals, including olefins, aromatics, polyethylene, and polypropylene plastics, as well as various specialty products; and transports and sells crude oil, natural gas, and petroleum products.

Further Reading: What are the economic characteristics of a bear market?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XOM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM).

Receive News & Ratings for Exxon Mobil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exxon Mobil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.