Extended Stay America Forecasted to Earn Q4 2018 Earnings of $0.19 Per Share (STAY)

Extended Stay America (NYSE:STAY) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group lowered their Q4 2018 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Extended Stay America in a note issued to investors on Friday, November 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group analyst D. Katz now anticipates that the company will earn $0.19 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.22.

Get Extended Stay America alerts:

Extended Stay America (NYSE:STAY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 31st. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $351.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $344.17 million. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.35 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on STAY. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of Extended Stay America from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Extended Stay America from $25.00 to $21.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $22.50 price objective on shares of Extended Stay America in a research report on Thursday, July 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Extended Stay America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $22.45.

Extended Stay America stock opened at $18.01 on Monday. Extended Stay America has a 1 year low of $15.73 and a 1 year high of $22.58.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in STAY. Schroder Investment Management Group increased its position in Extended Stay America by 998.7% in the second quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 3,052,990 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,609,000 after purchasing an additional 2,775,117 shares during the last quarter. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. bought a new stake in Extended Stay America in the third quarter worth $31,942,000. Jennison Associates LLC bought a new stake in Extended Stay America in the second quarter worth $22,283,000. Long Pond Capital LP bought a new stake in Extended Stay America in the second quarter worth $18,840,000. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. increased its position in Extended Stay America by 43.0% in the second quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 2,563,073 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,389,000 after purchasing an additional 770,822 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.67% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 15th will be given a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.89%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 14th.

About Extended Stay America

Extended Stay America, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns, operates, and manages hotels in the United States. As of February 27, 2018, it had 599 hotels and approximately 66,000 rooms, as well as managed 26 hotels under the Extended Stay America brand. It serves customers in the mid-priced extended stay segment.

Recommended Story: How a Put Option Works

Receive News & Ratings for Extended Stay America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Extended Stay America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.