Express Scripts (ESRX) Given Hold Rating at Maxim Group

Maxim Group restated their hold rating on shares of Express Scripts (NASDAQ:ESRX) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning.

“The company reported slightly better-than-expected 3Q18 results, including higher revenue and relatively inline EPS. ESRX expects its retention rate for the 2018 selling season to exceed 98%, compared to the prior range of 97.5%-98.5%. Due to the pending acquisition, the company is not holding a conference call.”,” the firm’s analyst wrote.

ESRX has been the subject of several other research reports. BidaskClub lowered shares of Express Scripts from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Saturday, July 21st. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Express Scripts from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Monday, September 17th. Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of Express Scripts from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and upped their target price for the stock from $90.00 to $96.50 in a research note on Tuesday, September 18th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Express Scripts from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Monday, July 23rd. Finally, William Blair upgraded shares of Express Scripts from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Express Scripts presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $88.73.

NASDAQ ESRX opened at $96.74 on Thursday. Express Scripts has a 1 year low of $59.17 and a 1 year high of $98.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $54.55 billion, a PE ratio of 13.63, a PEG ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 0.89.

Express Scripts (NASDAQ:ESRX) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 31st. The company reported $2.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.42 by $0.01. Express Scripts had a net margin of 4.83% and a return on equity of 25.43%. The firm had revenue of $25.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.11 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.51 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Express Scripts will post 9.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Christine Houston sold 12,898 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total transaction of $1,096,330.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 110,908 shares in the company, valued at $9,427,180. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.79% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in Express Scripts during the third quarter valued at about $115,000. Palo Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in Express Scripts during the third quarter valued at about $124,000. Landaas & Co. WI ADV purchased a new stake in Express Scripts during the second quarter valued at about $102,000. Kaizen Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in Express Scripts by 147.6% during the second quarter. Kaizen Advisory LLC now owns 1,342 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Adviser Investments LLC lifted its holdings in Express Scripts by 321.9% during the second quarter. Adviser Investments LLC now owns 1,481 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,000 after purchasing an additional 1,130 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.20% of the company’s stock.

Express Scripts

Express Scripts Holding Company operates as a pharmacy benefit management (PBM) company in the United States and Canada. The company's PBM segment offers clinical solutions; and specialized pharmacy care, home delivery and specialty pharmacy, retail network pharmacy administration, benefit design consultation, drug utilization review, drug formulary management, public exchange, administration of group purchasing organization, and digital consumer health and drug information services.

