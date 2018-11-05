EXACT Sciences Co. (EXAS) Shares Bought by IFP Advisors Inc

IFP Advisors Inc boosted its position in shares of EXACT Sciences Co. (NASDAQ:EXAS) by 49.4% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 6,192 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,047 shares during the quarter. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in EXACT Sciences were worth $489,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Handelsbanken Fonder AB increased its holdings in shares of EXACT Sciences by 7.0% in the third quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 228,000 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $17,994,000 after purchasing an additional 15,000 shares during the period. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB increased its holdings in shares of EXACT Sciences by 4.5% in the third quarter. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB now owns 18,725 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,478,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the period. Oakbrook Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of EXACT Sciences in the third quarter valued at approximately $304,000. Coastline Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of EXACT Sciences in the third quarter valued at approximately $355,000. Finally, Bainco International Investors acquired a new position in shares of EXACT Sciences in the third quarter valued at approximately $237,000. 87.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

EXACT Sciences stock opened at $74.20 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 11.72, a current ratio of 12.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. EXACT Sciences Co. has a 1-year low of $37.36 and a 1-year high of $81.22.

EXACT Sciences (NASDAQ:EXAS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 30th. The medical research company reported ($0.37) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.42) by $0.05. EXACT Sciences had a negative return on equity of 20.18% and a negative net margin of 35.83%. The firm had revenue of $118.29 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $109.33 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.23) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 63.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that EXACT Sciences Co. will post -1.53 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on EXAS. Cowen boosted their target price on EXACT Sciences from $65.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 5th. Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on EXACT Sciences to $75.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 30th. BidaskClub downgraded EXACT Sciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 11th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price target on EXACT Sciences from $72.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 12th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price target on EXACT Sciences from $68.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 6th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $84.08.

In other EXACT Sciences news, insider Graham Peter Lidgard sold 79,673 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.73, for a total transaction of $5,714,944.29. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 124,528 shares in the company, valued at $8,932,393.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Michael S. Wyzga sold 2,468 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.85, for a total value of $184,729.80. Following the sale, the director now owns 9,112 shares in the company, valued at $682,033.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 142,331 shares of company stock worth $10,096,681. Company insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

Exact Sciences Corporation, a molecular diagnostics company, focuses on developing products for the early detection and prevention of various cancers in the United States. The company offers Cologuard, a non-invasive stool-based DNA screening test for the early detection of colorectal cancer and pre-cancer.

