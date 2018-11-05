Eversource Energy (ES) Stake Lifted by Usca Ria LLC

Usca Ria LLC lifted its position in shares of Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES) by 129.1% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 87,763 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 49,451 shares during the quarter. Usca Ria LLC’s holdings in Eversource Energy were worth $5,392,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. grew its stake in Eversource Energy by 1,308.3% in the 2nd quarter. Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. now owns 1,859 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $109,000 after buying an additional 1,727 shares during the last quarter. O Brien Wealth Partners LLC grew its stake in Eversource Energy by 175.3% in the 3rd quarter. O Brien Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,963 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $121,000 after buying an additional 1,250 shares during the last quarter. Asset Advisors Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Eversource Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at about $148,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd grew its stake in Eversource Energy by 46.8% in the 2nd quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 2,534 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $149,000 after buying an additional 808 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp grew its stake in Eversource Energy by 205.3% in the 2nd quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 2,650 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $155,000 after buying an additional 1,782 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.61% of the company’s stock.

In other Eversource Energy news, EVP Leon J. Olivier sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.03, for a total value of $3,101,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

NYSE ES opened at $62.43 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 0.16. Eversource Energy has a 12-month low of $52.76 and a 12-month high of $66.15.

Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 1st. The utilities provider reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $2.27 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.06 billion. Eversource Energy had a net margin of 12.51% and a return on equity of 9.32%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.82 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Eversource Energy will post 3.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Eversource Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 24th. Morgan Stanley set a $66.00 price target on shares of Eversource Energy and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Eversource Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $66.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 17th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Eversource Energy from $59.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 25th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of Eversource Energy from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $59.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 3rd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Eversource Energy presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $63.64.

About Eversource Energy

Eversource Energy, a public utility holding company, engages in the energy delivery business. The company operates in three segments: Electric Distribution, Electric Transmission, and Natural Gas Distribution. It is involved in the transmission and distribution of electricity; and distribution of natural gas.

