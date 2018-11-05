Everbridge Inc (EVBG) Position Raised by Northern Trust Corp

Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in shares of Everbridge Inc (NASDAQ:EVBG) by 41.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 313,767 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 91,385 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp owned about 1.07% of Everbridge worth $14,878,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in shares of Everbridge by 197.2% during the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,170 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $198,000 after purchasing an additional 2,767 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Everbridge during the second quarter valued at about $238,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new stake in shares of Everbridge during the second quarter valued at about $244,000. Hilltop Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Everbridge during the second quarter valued at about $267,000. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Everbridge during the second quarter valued at about $311,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.96% of the company’s stock.

Get Everbridge alerts:

EVBG has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Everbridge from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 10th. BidaskClub cut shares of Everbridge from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, September 22nd. Northland Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 target price on shares of Everbridge in a report on Tuesday, August 7th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Everbridge from $56.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 7th. Finally, Robert W. Baird began coverage on Everbridge in a report on Monday, October 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $60.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Everbridge presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $51.50.

In related news, CEO Jaime Wallace Ellertson sold 6,943 shares of Everbridge stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.76, for a total value of $421,856.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, CFO Kenneth S. Goldman sold 815 shares of Everbridge stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.58, for a total value of $39,592.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 122,013 shares of company stock worth $6,690,659. 11.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ:EVBG opened at $51.84 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $1.52 billion, a P/E ratio of -90.95 and a beta of 1.58. Everbridge Inc has a 52-week low of $23.87 and a 52-week high of $63.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74.

About Everbridge

Everbridge, Inc operates as a software company in the United States, Sweden, England, and China. The company offers Critical Event Management, a SaaS-based platform with various software applications that address tasks an organization has to perform to manage a critical event, including Mass Notification, which enables enterprises and governmental entities to send notifications to individuals or groups to keep them informed before, during, and after natural or man-made disasters, and other emergencies; Safety Connection that enables organizations to send notifications based on last known location of an individual; Incident Management, which enables organizations to automate workflows and make their communications relevant; and IT Alerting that enables IT professionals to alert and communicate with members of their teams during an IT incident or outage.

Recommended Story: Book Value Per Share – BVPS

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EVBG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Everbridge Inc (NASDAQ:EVBG).

Receive News & Ratings for Everbridge Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Everbridge and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.