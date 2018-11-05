Eventbrite (EB) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Eventbrite (NYSE:EB) will announce its earnings results after the market closes on Monday, November 12th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.48) per share for the quarter.

Shares of EB opened at $30.11 on Monday. Eventbrite has a 1 year low of $24.67 and a 1 year high of $40.25.

Several analysts have issued reports on EB shares. SunTrust Banks started coverage on Eventbrite in a research note on Monday, October 15th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on Eventbrite in a research note on Monday, October 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $32.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on Eventbrite in a research note on Monday, October 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $37.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Eventbrite in a research note on Monday, October 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $31.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Eventbrite in a research note on Monday, October 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $28.00 target price on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $31.60.

Eventbrite, Inc operates as a technology platform worldwide. Its platform integrates components needed to plan, promote, and produce live events that allow creators to reduce friction and costs, increase reach, and drive ticket sales. The company was formerly known as Mollyguard Corporation and changed its name to Eventbrite, Inc in 2009.

