Essex Property Trust (ESS) Receives Hold Rating from Mizuho

Essex Property Trust (NYSE:ESS)‘s stock had its “hold” rating restated by analysts at Mizuho in a note issued to investors on Monday. They currently have a $265.00 target price on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Mizuho’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 6.91% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on ESS. ValuEngine upgraded Essex Property Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 11th. Barclays reduced their price target on Essex Property Trust from $272.00 to $269.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 17th. Raymond James upgraded Essex Property Trust from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Essex Property Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $257.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 23rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Essex Property Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $235.00 to $260.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 2nd. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Essex Property Trust currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $264.42.

NYSE ESS opened at $247.88 on Monday. Essex Property Trust has a 12 month low of $214.03 and a 12 month high of $259.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.81, a P/E/G ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 0.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 1.31.

Essex Property Trust (NYSE:ESS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.14 by ($1.92). Essex Property Trust had a net margin of 27.01% and a return on equity of 5.52%. The company had revenue of $350.92 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $351.58 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.98 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Essex Property Trust will post 12.56 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Angela L. Kleiman sold 750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.80, for a total transaction of $180,600.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 9,149 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,203,079.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider John D. Eudy sold 1,834 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $252.13, for a total value of $462,406.42. Following the sale, the insider now owns 11,486 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,895,965.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 6,597 shares of company stock worth $1,659,153. 3.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ESS. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new position in Essex Property Trust during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,082,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in Essex Property Trust during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $12,862,000. Commonwealth Bank of Australia raised its stake in Essex Property Trust by 52.0% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Bank of Australia now owns 1,117 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $266,000 after buying an additional 382 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in Essex Property Trust by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,005,382 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $240,351,000 after buying an additional 16,077 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC raised its stake in Essex Property Trust by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 37,470 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $8,958,000 after buying an additional 1,763 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 95.81% of the company’s stock.

Essex Property Trust Company Profile

Essex Property Trust, Inc, an S&P 500 company, is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) that acquires, develops, redevelops, and manages multifamily residential properties in selected West Coast markets. The Company currently has ownership interests in 247 apartment communities comprising approximately 60,000 apartment homes, excluding six properties in various stages of active development, one commercial building, preferred equity co-investments, and loan investments.

