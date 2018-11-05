Essential Properties Realty Trust (EPRT) Issues FY 2018 Earnings Guidance

Essential Properties Realty Trust (NYSE:EPRT) updated its FY 2018 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.11-1.15 for the period.

A number of research firms have recently commented on EPRT. Citigroup began coverage on Essential Properties Realty Trust in a research note on Monday, July 16th. They issued a neutral rating and a $14.00 target price for the company. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Essential Properties Realty Trust in a research note on Monday, July 16th. They issued an outperform rating and a $15.50 target price for the company. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH began coverage on Essential Properties Realty Trust in a research note on Monday, July 16th. They issued a buy rating and a $16.00 target price for the company. Barclays began coverage on Essential Properties Realty Trust in a research note on Monday, July 16th. They issued an equal weight rating and a $15.00 target price for the company. Finally, SunTrust Banks began coverage on Essential Properties Realty Trust in a research note on Monday, July 16th. They issued a buy rating and a $16.00 target price for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $15.13.

Shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust stock traded up $0.17 on Monday, reaching $13.64. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 700 shares, compared to its average volume of 502,084. Essential Properties Realty Trust has a 52 week low of $13.05 and a 52 week high of $14.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 22.15 and a quick ratio of 22.15.

Essential Properties Realty Trust (NYSE:EPRT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 8th. The company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.12). Analysts expect that Essential Properties Realty Trust will post 0.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a special dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 12th. Investors of record on Friday, September 28th were issued a $0.224 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 27th.

In related news, Director Scott A. Estes bought 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 10th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $14.04 per share, for a total transaction of $140,400.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Paul T. Bossidy bought 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 17th. The shares were bought at an average price of $14.02 per share, for a total transaction of $70,100.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased 33,000 shares of company stock valued at $464,880 in the last ninety days.

Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc, a real estate company, acquires, owns, and manages single-tenant properties in the United States. The company leases its properties to middle-market companies, such as restaurants, car washes, automotive services, medical services, convenience stores, entertainment, early childhood education, and health and fitness on a long-term basis.

