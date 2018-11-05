Essentia Price Up 10.5% This Week (ESS)

Essentia (CURRENCY:ESS) traded 5.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on November 4th. Over the last seven days, Essentia has traded up 10.5% against the U.S. dollar. Essentia has a total market cap of $0.00 and approximately $160,006.00 worth of Essentia was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Essentia token can now be purchased for about $0.0044 or 0.00000068 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Bilaxy, IDEX, CoinBene and BitForex.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Essentia alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00007193 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00003758 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00015435 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0235 or 0.00000365 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $9.69 or 0.00150553 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.49 or 0.00256271 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0106 or 0.00000165 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $663.11 or 0.10303326 BTC.

0x (ZRX) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00012213 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Essentia Token Profile

Essentia’s total supply is 1,755,313,373 tokens. The official website for Essentia is essentia.one . The Reddit community for Essentia is /r/essentia and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Essentia’s official Twitter account is @essentia_one and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Essentia

Essentia can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Ethfinex, IDEX, BitForex, CoinBene, Bilaxy and Graviex. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Essentia directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Essentia should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Essentia using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Essentia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Essentia and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.