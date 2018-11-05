EscrowCoin Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $59,919.00 (ESCO)

EscrowCoin (CURRENCY:ESCO) traded 1.3% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on November 5th. In the last seven days, EscrowCoin has traded 5.7% lower against the US dollar. EscrowCoin has a total market capitalization of $0.00 and approximately $59,919.00 worth of EscrowCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One EscrowCoin coin can now be purchased for about $0.21 or 0.00003311 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get EscrowCoin alerts:

Nasdacoin (NSD) traded 23.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00007382 BTC.

Cashbery Coin (CBC) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00006338 BTC.

Shard (SHARD) traded 13.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0713 or 0.00001112 BTC.

Wispr (WSP) traded 69.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0294 or 0.00000458 BTC.

ZeusCrowdfunding (ZEUS) traded 17.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Actinium (ACM) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0705 or 0.00001100 BTC.

Beetle Coin (BEET) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000027 BTC.

BlazeCoin (BLZ) traded down 11.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

RPICoin (RPI) traded 19.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Arepacoin (AREPA) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0028 or 0.00000044 BTC.

EscrowCoin Coin Profile

EscrowCoin (CRYPTO:ESCO) is a coin. EscrowCoin’s total supply is 3,328,745 coins. EscrowCoin’s official Twitter account is @EscrowCoin . The Reddit community for EscrowCoin is /r/Webchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . EscrowCoin’s official website is escrow-coin.com

Buying and Selling EscrowCoin

EscrowCoin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CryptoBridge. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as EscrowCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade EscrowCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy EscrowCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for EscrowCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for EscrowCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.