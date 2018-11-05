Erris Resources (ERIS) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $6.00

Erris Resources PLC (LON:ERIS)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as GBX 6 ($0.08) and last traded at GBX 6.70 ($0.09), with a volume of 0 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 6.70 ($0.09).

Erris Resources Company Profile (LON:ERIS)

Erris Resources plc, a mineral exploration and development company, explores for and develops a portfolio of zinc prospects in Ireland and gold projects in Sweden. It also explores for lead, silver, and copper. The company holds 100% interests in the Abbeytown project, which consists of six prospecting licenses covering an area of 159 square kilometers in Ireland.

