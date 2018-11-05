EPR Properties (EPR) PT Raised to $70.00

EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR) had its price target lifted by Citigroup from $65.00 to $70.00 in a report issued on Thursday. They currently have a hold rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of EPR Properties from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 30th. ValuEngine raised shares of EPR Properties from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of EPR Properties from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 18th. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of EPR Properties from $65.50 to $67.50 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, September 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a buy rating and set a $71.00 price objective on shares of EPR Properties in a research note on Wednesday, August 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. EPR Properties presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $70.44.

Shares of NYSE EPR opened at $68.30 on Thursday. EPR Properties has a 1 year low of $51.87 and a 1 year high of $71.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 5.57 and a current ratio of 5.57. The stock has a market cap of $5.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.61, a P/E/G ratio of 4.64 and a beta of 0.43.

EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.18. EPR Properties had a net margin of 40.84% and a return on equity of 9.62%. The business had revenue of $176.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $157.09 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.22 earnings per share. EPR Properties’s quarterly revenue was up 16.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that EPR Properties will post 6.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a oct 18 dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 31st will be paid a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 30th. This represents a dividend yield of 6.36%. EPR Properties’s dividend payout ratio is presently 86.06%.

In other news, SVP Michael L. Hirons sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.97, for a total value of $489,790.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.36% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of EPR. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of EPR Properties by 38.3% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 5,105,162 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $282,826,000 after buying an additional 1,412,865 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of EPR Properties by 6.0% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,536,989 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $553,110,000 after buying an additional 484,113 shares in the last quarter. Scout Investments Inc. lifted its stake in shares of EPR Properties by 54.6% in the second quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 712,704 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $46,176,000 after buying an additional 251,579 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its stake in shares of EPR Properties by 25.1% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,215,904 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $83,180,000 after buying an additional 243,776 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC bought a new position in shares of EPR Properties in the second quarter worth approximately $13,851,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.61% of the company’s stock.

EPR Properties Company Profile

EPR Properties is a specialty real estate investment trust (REIT) that invests in properties in select market segments which require unique industry knowledge, while offering the potential for stable and attractive returns. Our total investments exceed $6.7 billion and our primary investment segments are Entertainment, Recreation and Education.

