Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (EPD) Stake Decreased by Garrison Bradford & Associates Inc.

Garrison Bradford & Associates Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD) by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 131,536 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 4,845 shares during the period. Enterprise Products Partners makes up 3.0% of Garrison Bradford & Associates Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Garrison Bradford & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Enterprise Products Partners were worth $3,779,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its holdings in Enterprise Products Partners by 18.1% during the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 105,317 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $2,578,000 after buying an additional 16,116 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in Enterprise Products Partners by 2.7% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 5,688,613 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $139,257,000 after buying an additional 147,438 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 32.1% in the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 291,445 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $7,135,000 after purchasing an additional 70,868 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners in the second quarter worth approximately $359,000. Finally, Capital Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 7.5% in the second quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 235,632 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $6,520,000 after purchasing an additional 16,470 shares during the period. 36.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Enterprise Products Partners alerts:

Shares of NYSE:EPD opened at $26.64 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.56. Enterprise Products Partners L.P. has a fifty-two week low of $23.10 and a fifty-two week high of $30.05. The firm has a market cap of $57.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.18, a P/E/G ratio of 4.85 and a beta of 0.87.

Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE:EPD) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 31st. The oil and gas producer reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.15. Enterprise Products Partners had a net margin of 10.23% and a return on equity of 16.38%. The firm had revenue of $9.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.72 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.28 earnings per share. Enterprise Products Partners’s revenue for the quarter was up 39.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Enterprise Products Partners L.P. will post 1.83 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 8th. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 31st will be given a dividend of $0.4325 per share. This is a positive change from Enterprise Products Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 30th. This represents a $1.73 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.49%. Enterprise Products Partners’s dividend payout ratio is currently 131.06%.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on EPD shares. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Enterprise Products Partners from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 11th. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $34.00 price target on shares of Enterprise Products Partners in a research report on Friday, July 13th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Enterprise Products Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 14th. US Capital Advisors reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Enterprise Products Partners in a research report on Tuesday, July 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Enterprise Products Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, July 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Enterprise Products Partners presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $32.83.

About Enterprise Products Partners

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. provides midstream energy services to producers and consumers of natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), crude oil, petrochemicals, and refined products. The company operates through four segments: NGL Pipelines & Services, Crude Oil Pipelines & Services, Natural Gas Pipelines & Services, and Petrochemical & Refined Products Services.

Featured Story: How to Use a Moving Average for Trading



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EPD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD).

Receive News & Ratings for Enterprise Products Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enterprise Products Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.