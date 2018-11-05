EnPro Industries (NPO) Price Target Cut to $74.00 by Analysts at KeyCorp

EnPro Industries (NYSE:NPO) had its price objective reduced by KeyCorp from $90.00 to $74.00 in a research note published on Thursday, The Fly reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

NPO has been the subject of several other research reports. Oppenheimer set a $90.00 price objective on shares of EnPro Industries and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of EnPro Industries from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Saturday, October 13th. ValuEngine lowered shares of EnPro Industries from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Thursday, September 27th. SunTrust Banks reissued a buy rating and set a $88.00 target price on shares of EnPro Industries in a research report on Thursday, August 16th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of EnPro Industries from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research report on Monday, August 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $85.60.

NPO stock opened at $71.82 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 2.74 and a quick ratio of 1.85. EnPro Industries has a 1 year low of $57.31 and a 1 year high of $94.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.21.

EnPro Industries (NYSE:NPO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 31st. The industrial products company reported $1.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.26. EnPro Industries had a net margin of 4.63% and a return on equity of 8.68%. The business had revenue of $388.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $377.13 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.73 EPS. EnPro Industries’s quarterly revenue was up 12.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that EnPro Industries will post 3.53 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 19th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 5th will be given a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.34%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 4th. EnPro Industries’s dividend payout ratio is 41.74%.

In other EnPro Industries news, SVP Jon D. Rickers sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.63, for a total transaction of $37,815.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 6,215 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $470,040.45. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of EnPro Industries by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 169,320 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $13,102,000 after purchasing an additional 5,615 shares during the period. Suntrust Banks Inc. increased its holdings in shares of EnPro Industries by 8.6% during the 1st quarter. Suntrust Banks Inc. now owns 20,076 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,553,000 after purchasing an additional 1,597 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of EnPro Industries by 61.5% during the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,100 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $147,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the period. Ramsey Quantitative Systems bought a new position in shares of EnPro Industries during the 2nd quarter worth about $278,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of EnPro Industries by 53.8% during the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 39,270 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,747,000 after purchasing an additional 13,737 shares during the period. 91.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

EnPro Industries, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets engineered industrial products worldwide. The company's Sealing Products segment offers metallic, non-metallic, and composite material gaskets; dynamic seals; compression packings; resilient metal seals; elastomeric seals; hydraulic components; expansion joints; flange sealing and isolation products; pipeline casing spacers/isolators; casing end seals; modular sealing systems for sealing pipeline penetrations; hole forming products; manhole infiltration sealing systems; bellows and bellows assemblies; pedestals; custom-engineered mechanical seals; polytetrafluoroethylene products; and heavy-duty commercial vehicle parts.

