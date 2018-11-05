Engineers Gate Manager LP Purchases Shares of 39,685 Post Holdings Inc (POST)

Engineers Gate Manager LP purchased a new stake in Post Holdings Inc (NYSE:POST) during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm purchased 39,685 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,891,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Post by 1.3% during the third quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 47,317 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,639,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Post by 5.3% during the second quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 15,790 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,476,000 after purchasing an additional 795 shares in the last quarter. Sageworth Trust Co lifted its position in shares of Post by 160.0% during the third quarter. Sageworth Trust Co now owns 1,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Pendal Group Ltd lifted its position in shares of Post by 6.1% during the second quarter. Pendal Group Ltd now owns 15,038 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,294,000 after purchasing an additional 869 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Treasurer State of Michigan lifted its position in shares of Post by 3.8% during the second quarter. State Treasurer State of Michigan now owns 24,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,133,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares in the last quarter.

POST opened at $89.19 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.35. The company has a market cap of $5.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 0.03. Post Holdings Inc has a fifty-two week low of $70.66 and a fifty-two week high of $101.43.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Post from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 18th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Post from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 19th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Post from $97.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 5th. Piper Jaffray Companies initiated coverage on shares of Post in a research note on Thursday, August 16th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $115.00 price target for the company. Finally, Pivotal Research reissued a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 price target (up from $105.00) on shares of Post in a research note on Friday, August 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $110.25.

About Post

Post Holdings, Inc operates as a consumer packaged goods holding company in the United States and internationally. It manufactures and sells ready-to-eat cereal and hot cereal, egg, refrigerated potato, cheese and other dairy case, and pasta products; and markets and distributes ready-to-drink beverages, bars, powders and other nutritional supplements.

