Engineers Gate Manager LP Has $3.34 Million Position in Cornerstone OnDemand, Inc. (CSOD)

Engineers Gate Manager LP reduced its holdings in Cornerstone OnDemand, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSOD) by 9.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 58,807 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 6,037 shares during the period. Engineers Gate Manager LP’s holdings in Cornerstone OnDemand were worth $3,337,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Amalgamated Bank lifted its holdings in Cornerstone OnDemand by 15.0% in the second quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 8,148 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $386,000 after buying an additional 1,065 shares during the period. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB lifted its holdings in Cornerstone OnDemand by 11.4% in the second quarter. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB now owns 10,709 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $508,000 after buying an additional 1,100 shares during the period. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc lifted its holdings in Cornerstone OnDemand by 27.1% in the second quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc now owns 6,100 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $291,000 after buying an additional 1,300 shares during the period. Pier 88 Investment Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Cornerstone OnDemand by 11.6% in the second quarter. Pier 88 Investment Partners LLC now owns 13,203 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $626,000 after buying an additional 1,375 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in Cornerstone OnDemand by 4.9% in the third quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 38,907 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,207,000 after buying an additional 1,831 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.69% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:CSOD opened at $49.19 on Monday. Cornerstone OnDemand, Inc. has a 52 week low of $33.57 and a 52 week high of $59.18. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.50.

Cornerstone OnDemand (NASDAQ:CSOD) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 7th. The software maker reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.12. Cornerstone OnDemand had a negative net margin of 10.03% and a negative return on equity of 79.03%. The firm had revenue of $132.52 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $128.33 million. Equities research analysts predict that Cornerstone OnDemand, Inc. will post -0.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Adam L. Miller sold 21,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.23, for a total transaction of $1,096,830.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Adam J. Weiss sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.83, for a total transaction of $99,660.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 104,151 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,189,844.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 128,658 shares of company stock valued at $7,119,497 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 11.70% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on CSOD shares. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Cornerstone OnDemand from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Cornerstone OnDemand from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 10th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Cornerstone OnDemand from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 1st. Piper Jaffray Companies reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $65.00 target price on shares of Cornerstone OnDemand in a research note on Wednesday, August 8th. Finally, B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $61.00 target price (up previously from $52.00) on shares of Cornerstone OnDemand in a research note on Friday, August 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $56.09.

Cornerstone OnDemand, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides learning and human capital management software through software-as-a-service model worldwide. Its enterprise human capital management platform comprises four product suites, such as Recruiting Suite that helps organizations to source and attract candidates, assess and select applicants, onboard new hires, and manage the entire recruiting process; Learning Suite, which enables clients to manage training and development programs, knowledge sharing and collaboration among employees, track compliance requirements, and support career development for employees; Performance Suite that provides tools to manage goal setting, performance reviews, competency assessments, development plans, continuous feedback, compensation management, and succession planning; and HR Administration Suite, which supports employee records administration, organizational management, employee and manager self-service, workforce planning, and compliance reporting.

