Engineers Gate Manager LP Buys New Holdings in CSX Co. (CSX)

Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new position in shares of CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 42,711 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,163,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CSX. Egerton Capital UK LLP bought a new stake in CSX during the second quarter worth approximately $440,710,000. AGF Investments Inc. bought a new stake in CSX during the second quarter worth approximately $90,467,000. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. bought a new stake in CSX during the second quarter worth approximately $50,849,000. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in CSX by 13.6% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,340,678 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $404,409,000 after purchasing an additional 757,521 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in CSX by 13.3% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 4,847,225 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $309,156,000 after purchasing an additional 569,310 shares in the last quarter. 76.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CSX stock opened at $69.18 on Monday. CSX Co. has a 1 year low of $48.26 and a 1 year high of $76.24. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. The company has a market capitalization of $58.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.27.

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 16th. The transportation company reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.11. CSX had a net margin of 55.19% and a return on equity of 21.38%. The firm had revenue of $3.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.05 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.51 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that CSX Co. will post 3.8 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 30th will be given a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.27%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 29th. CSX’s payout ratio is 38.26%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Scotiabank set a $72.00 target price on CSX and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 18th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of CSX from $74.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 18th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of CSX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 15th. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of CSX from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “$69.00” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 18th. Finally, Cowen restated a “$69.00” rating and issued a $74.00 price target on shares of CSX in a research report on Wednesday, July 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $77.60.

CSX Company Profile

CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based transportation services in the United States and Canada. The company offers rail services, as well as transports intermodal containers and trailers. It transports agricultural and food products, fertilizers, chemicals, automotive, metals and equipment, minerals, and forest products; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants.

