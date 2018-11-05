Engineers Gate Manager LP Acquires 20,308 Shares of Lam Research Co. (LRCX)

Engineers Gate Manager LP boosted its holdings in Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX) by 636.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 23,497 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 20,308 shares during the quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP’s holdings in Lam Research were worth $3,564,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of LRCX. NuWave Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Lam Research during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $100,000. Clear Perspective Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Lam Research during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $108,000. Signet Financial Management LLC grew its position in Lam Research by 21,700.0% during the 2nd quarter. Signet Financial Management LLC now owns 654 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $113,000 after purchasing an additional 651 shares in the last quarter. Ruggie Capital Group purchased a new position in Lam Research during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $134,000. Finally, Bollard Group LLC grew its position in Lam Research by 43.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bollard Group LLC now owns 1,005 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $174,000 after purchasing an additional 302 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.79% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:LRCX opened at $151.51 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 2.66 and a quick ratio of 2.00. Lam Research Co. has a 12-month low of $133.42 and a 12-month high of $234.88. The firm has a market cap of $23.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.51, a P/E/G ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.30.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 16th. The semiconductor company reported $3.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.22 by $0.14. Lam Research had a net margin of 21.26% and a return on equity of 49.80%. The business had revenue of $2.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.31 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.46 EPS. Lam Research’s quarterly revenue was down 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Lam Research Co. will post 14.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have weighed in on LRCX. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Lam Research from $239.00 to $216.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 30th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on shares of Lam Research from $295.00 to $279.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 27th. BidaskClub raised shares of Lam Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 19th. Susquehanna Bancshares reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $165.00 target price (down previously from $225.00) on shares of Lam Research in a research note on Tuesday, October 23rd. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Lam Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 18th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $224.22.

Lam Research Company Profile

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits worldwide. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition product for copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatment; SPEED gapfill high-density plasma chemical vapor deposition (CVD) products; Striker single-wafer atomic layer deposition (ALD) products; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

