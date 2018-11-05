Energy Recovery (ERII) Raised to Sell at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Energy Recovery (NASDAQ:ERII) from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research note released on Friday morning.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. B. Riley set a $20.00 price target on shares of Energy Recovery and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Energy Recovery from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $10.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 19th. TheStreet raised shares of Energy Recovery from a c rating to a b- rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 28th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Energy Recovery from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, August 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $14.13.

Get Energy Recovery alerts:

Shares of ERII stock traded down $0.23 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $8.95. 7,779 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 300,809. The company has a market capitalization of $494.46 million, a P/E ratio of 128.14 and a beta of 5.54. Energy Recovery has a 12 month low of $6.17 and a 12 month high of $11.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 3.99 and a current ratio of 4.22.

Energy Recovery (NASDAQ:ERII) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 2nd. The industrial products company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $22.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.63 million. Energy Recovery had a net margin of 48.60% and a return on equity of 12.63%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.03 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Energy Recovery will post 0.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, VP Nocair Bensalah sold 78,244 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.78, for a total transaction of $686,982.32. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 95,000 shares in the company, valued at $834,100. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 23.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Aristotle Atlantic Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Energy Recovery during the second quarter worth $121,000. Aperio Group LLC acquired a new stake in Energy Recovery in the second quarter worth $132,000. Fox Run Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in Energy Recovery in the third quarter worth $167,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new stake in Energy Recovery in the second quarter worth $250,000. Finally, Manchester Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Energy Recovery by 55.9% in the second quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 31,613 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $255,000 after purchasing an additional 11,338 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 36.99% of the company’s stock.

About Energy Recovery

Energy Recovery, Inc provides energy solutions to industrial fluid flow markets under the ERI, PX, Pressure Exchanger, PX Pressure Exchanger, AT, AquaBold, VorTeq, MTeq, IsoBoost, and IsoGen names worldwide. The company operates through Water and Oil & Gas segments. It offers pressure exchanger energy recovery devices for water desalination plants; hydraulic turbochargers for low-pressure brackish, high-pressure seawater reverse osmosis systems, and other water treatment applications; and high-pressure and circulation pumps for low and high-pressure reverse osmosis systems.

See Also: Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR)

Receive News & Ratings for Energy Recovery Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Energy Recovery and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.