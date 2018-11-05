Energen (EGN) Rating Lowered to Hold at ValuEngine

ValuEngine lowered shares of Energen (NYSE:EGN) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Thursday.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on EGN. US Capital Advisors cut Energen from an overweight rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, October 22nd. Zacks Investment Research cut Energen from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 16th. Williams Capital cut Energen from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $68.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, July 20th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Energen to $81.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 15th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a $85.00 target price on Energen and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $78.35.

Shares of NYSE:EGN traded up $0.96 during trading on Thursday, hitting $74.43. 5,818 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,022,444. Energen has a 52 week low of $47.81 and a 52 week high of $89.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.57 and a quick ratio of 0.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.16 billion, a PE ratio of 101.01 and a beta of 1.50.

Energen (NYSE:EGN) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 7th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $339.65 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $336.78 million. Energen had a return on equity of 6.83% and a net margin of 35.43%. On average, research analysts expect that Energen will post 3.54 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, VP Russell E. Jr. Lynch sold 2,233 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.80, for a total transaction of $173,727.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Carl C. Icahn bought 553,577 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 8th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $71.37 per share, for a total transaction of $39,508,790.49. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased a total of 1,353,577 shares of company stock worth $99,371,790 over the last three months. 1.05% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of EGN. Third Point LLC acquired a new position in shares of Energen during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $98,307,000. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Energen by 103.5% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 686,810 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $50,014,000 after buying an additional 349,259 shares in the last quarter. Mckinley Capital Management LLC Delaware acquired a new position in Energen in the 2nd quarter valued at $22,037,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in Energen by 335.0% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 293,200 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $21,351,000 after buying an additional 225,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Perella Weinberg Partners Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Energen in the 3rd quarter valued at $19,364,000. 92.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Energen

Energen Corporation, through its subsidiary, Energen Resources Corporation, engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas. The company has operations within the Midland Basin, the Delaware Basin, and the Central Basin Platform areas of the Permian Basin in west Texas and New Mexico.

