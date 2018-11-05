Endologix (ELGX) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Endologix (NASDAQ:ELGX) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning.

According to Zacks, “Endologix, Inc. develops, manufactures and markets products for the treatment of coronary and vascular diseases. A leader in the emerging field of vascular brachytherapy, Endologix, has developed a unique method for the delivery of radiation to prevent restenosis following the interventional treatment of atherosclerosis. “

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. BidaskClub lowered shares of Endologix from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, July 25th. BTIG Research lowered their target price on shares of Endologix to $4.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 23rd. BMO Capital Markets restated a hold rating and issued a $4.00 target price (down previously from $6.50) on shares of Endologix in a report on Friday, August 10th. Oppenheimer set a $4.00 target price on shares of Endologix and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Friday, August 10th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Endologix from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, August 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $3.71.

Endologix stock opened at $1.31 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $110.97 million, a PE ratio of -2.73 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.37, a current ratio of 1.90 and a quick ratio of 1.20. Endologix has a 12-month low of $1.09 and a 12-month high of $6.72.

Endologix (NASDAQ:ELGX) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 1st. The medical instruments supplier reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.24) by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $34.76 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.04 million. Endologix had a negative net margin of 41.19% and a negative return on equity of 83.63%. The business’s revenue was down 24.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.17) EPS. Research analysts forecast that Endologix will post -0.81 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO Vaseem Mahboob acquired 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 16th. The stock was bought at an average price of $2.43 per share, for a total transaction of $72,900.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 146,812 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $356,753.16. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ELGX. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Endologix by 128.2% in the 2nd quarter. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC now owns 41,313 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $234,000 after buying an additional 23,210 shares during the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP grew its position in shares of Endologix by 66.5% in the 3rd quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 129,959 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $248,000 after buying an additional 51,886 shares during the last quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Endologix by 8.7% in the 1st quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 380,648 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,611,000 after buying an additional 30,585 shares during the last quarter. C WorldWide Group Holding A S grew its position in shares of Endologix by 22.3% in the 2nd quarter. C WorldWide Group Holding A S now owns 364,464 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $2,063,000 after buying an additional 66,486 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. grew its position in shares of Endologix by 14.0% in the 2nd quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. now owns 1,431,962 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $8,105,000 after buying an additional 175,970 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.01% of the company’s stock.

Endologix, Inc develops, manufactures, markets, and sells medical devices for the treatment of abdominal aortic aneurysms in the United States and internationally. It offers minimally-invasive endovascular repair (EVAR) products, including AFX (Anatomical Fixation) endovascular AAA system, which is a minimally invasive delivery system; VELA Proximal Endograft, which is designed for the treatment of proximal aortic neck anatomies with AFX; and the ovation abdominal stent graft system.

