Endologix (ELGX) Given a $3.00 Price Target at Oppenheimer

Oppenheimer set a $3.00 price objective on Endologix (NASDAQ:ELGX) in a report published on Friday morning. The brokerage currently has a hold rating on the medical instruments supplier’s stock.

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on ELGX. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Endologix from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, October 9th. BTIG Research cut their price objective on shares of Endologix to $4.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 23rd. BMO Capital Markets restated a hold rating and set a $4.00 price objective (down previously from $6.50) on shares of Endologix in a report on Friday, August 10th. Piper Jaffray Companies downgraded shares of Endologix from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a report on Friday, August 10th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus set a $3.00 price objective on shares of Endologix and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Saturday, August 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Endologix currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $3.71.

Shares of ELGX stock traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $1.34. 8,527 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 989,117. The firm has a market cap of $110.97 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.77 and a beta of 0.43. Endologix has a 52-week low of $1.09 and a 52-week high of $6.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.37, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.90.

Endologix (NASDAQ:ELGX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 1st. The medical instruments supplier reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.24) by $0.09. The business had revenue of $34.76 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.04 million. Endologix had a negative net margin of 41.19% and a negative return on equity of 83.63%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 24.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.17) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Endologix will post -0.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Vaseem Mahboob acquired 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 16th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $2.43 per share, for a total transaction of $72,900.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 146,812 shares in the company, valued at approximately $356,753.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Endologix by 11.1% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,644,438 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $31,948,000 after buying an additional 565,175 shares during the period. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. grew its stake in shares of Endologix by 14.0% during the 2nd quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. now owns 1,431,962 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $8,105,000 after purchasing an additional 175,970 shares during the period. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Endologix by 13.0% during the 2nd quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 429,969 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $2,434,000 after purchasing an additional 49,321 shares during the period. C WorldWide Group Holding A S grew its stake in shares of Endologix by 22.3% during the 2nd quarter. C WorldWide Group Holding A S now owns 364,464 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $2,063,000 after purchasing an additional 66,486 shares during the period. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP grew its stake in shares of Endologix by 66.5% during the 3rd quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 129,959 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $248,000 after purchasing an additional 51,886 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.01% of the company’s stock.

About Endologix

Endologix, Inc develops, manufactures, markets, and sells medical devices for the treatment of abdominal aortic aneurysms in the United States and internationally. It offers minimally-invasive endovascular repair (EVAR) products, including AFX (Anatomical Fixation) endovascular AAA system, which is a minimally invasive delivery system; VELA Proximal Endograft, which is designed for the treatment of proximal aortic neck anatomies with AFX; and the ovation abdominal stent graft system.

