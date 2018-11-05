Endeavour Silver (EDR) Given New C$3.25 Price Target at TD Securities

Endeavour Silver (TSE:EDR) (NYSE:EXK) had its price objective cut by TD Securities from C$3.75 to C$3.25 in a research note published on Thursday morning. They currently have a hold rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on EDR. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on Endeavour Silver from C$3.20 to C$3.00 in a research report on Thursday. HC Wainwright reduced their price target on Endeavour Silver from C$6.00 to C$5.75 in a research report on Sunday, October 14th. Finally, Pi Financial reduced their price target on Endeavour Silver from C$4.25 to C$3.75 in a research report on Friday, September 7th.

TSE:EDR opened at C$2.80 on Thursday. Endeavour Silver has a 12-month low of C$2.45 and a 12-month high of C$4.40.

Endeavour Silver (TSE:EDR) (NYSE:EXK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 2nd. The company reported C($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.04 by C($0.07). The company had revenue of C$50.02 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$52.28 million.

Endeavour Silver Company Profile

Endeavour Silver Corp., a mid-tier precious metals mining company, engages in the mining, evaluation, acquisition, exploration, development, extraction, processing, refining, and reclamation of silver in Mexico and Chile. The company also explores for gold deposits. It owns interests in the Guanaceví mine located in the Guanaceví district, Durango, Mexico; and the Bolañitos and El Cubo silver-gold mines located in the northern parts of the Guanajuato and La Luz silver districts in the state of Guanajuato, Mexico.

