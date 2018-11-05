Encana (ECA) Lowered to “Hold” at Morgan Stanley

Encana (NYSE:ECA) (TSE:ECA) was downgraded by stock analysts at Morgan Stanley to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Monday.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on ECA. National Bank Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Encana from $22.00 to $21.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 2nd. ValuEngine raised shares of Encana from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 2nd. TD Securities set a $17.00 price objective on shares of Encana and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Encana from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 6th. Finally, Desjardins reissued a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price objective on shares of Encana in a report on Friday, July 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $15.36.

Shares of NYSE:ECA opened at $8.55 on Monday. Encana has a 12 month low of $8.44 and a 12 month high of $14.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.73. The stock has a market cap of $8.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.88, a P/E/G ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 2.15.

Encana (NYSE:ECA) (TSE:ECA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 1st. The oil and gas company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.04. Encana had a negative net margin of 3.98% and a positive return on equity of 9.46%. The firm had revenue of $1.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.25 billion. Analysts expect that Encana will post 0.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ECA. Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its position in Encana by 25.7% during the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 47,981 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $528,000 after purchasing an additional 9,810 shares during the period. Suntrust Banks Inc. acquired a new position in Encana during the 1st quarter valued at about $165,000. Clinton Group Inc. acquired a new position in Encana during the 2nd quarter valued at about $131,000. Hexavest Inc. acquired a new position in Encana during the 2nd quarter valued at about $14,634,000. Finally, Addenda Capital Inc. lifted its position in Encana by 114.8% during the 2nd quarter. Addenda Capital Inc. now owns 2,122,805 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $25,670,000 after purchasing an additional 1,134,650 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 67.17% of the company’s stock.

Encana Company Profile

Encana Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, production, and marketing of natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids. The company holds interests in various assets, including the Montney in northern British Columbia and northwest Alberta; Duvernay in west central Alberta; and other upstream operations comprising Wheatland in southern Alberta, Horn River in northeast British Columbia, and Deep Panuke located in offshore Nova Scotia in Canada.

