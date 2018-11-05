Embraer (ERJ) Stock Rating Upgraded by ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Embraer (NYSE:ERJ) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report released on Thursday morning.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Bank of America lifted their price objective on Embraer from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, July 9th. Zacks Investment Research cut Embraer from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 25th. William Blair reiterated a hold rating on shares of Embraer in a research report on Friday, July 6th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on Embraer from $29.00 to $27.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded Embraer from an equal rating to an overweight rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $20.90 to $23.50 in a research report on Thursday, August 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $27.13.

Shares of Embraer stock traded up $0.08 on Thursday, hitting $23.12. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 640,177 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,184,694. Embraer has a 52-week low of $17.99 and a 52-week high of $28.55. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.22 billion, a PE ratio of 15.21, a P/E/G ratio of 17.38 and a beta of -0.09.

The business also recently disclosed a special dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 27th were given a dividend of $0.0095 per share. This represents a yield of 0.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 26th. Embraer’s dividend payout ratio is presently 13.16%.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. TD Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Embraer in the 2nd quarter valued at about $208,000. Holistic Financial Partners bought a new stake in shares of Embraer in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $207,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Embraer by 66.5% in the 2nd quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 11,763 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $293,000 after acquiring an additional 4,700 shares during the period. Seven Eight Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of Embraer in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $268,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Embraer in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $386,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.59% of the company’s stock.

About Embraer

Embraer SA designs, develops, manufactures, and sells aircraft and systems in Brazil, North America, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, and internationally. It operates through Commercial Aviation, Defense and Security, Executive Jets, and Other Related Businesses segments. The Commercial Aviation segment develops, produces, and sells commercial jets; and provides support services, as well as leases aircraft.

