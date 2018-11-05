Elysium (ELS) 1-Day Trading Volume Hits $73.00

Elysium (CURRENCY:ELS) traded up 1.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on November 5th. Elysium has a market capitalization of $22,850.00 and approximately $73.00 worth of Elysium was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Elysium coin can currently be purchased for $0.0017 or 0.00000026 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last week, Elysium has traded 31.6% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $53.72 or 0.00834427 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0036 or 0.00000057 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0136 or 0.00000212 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002963 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00004236 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0921 or 0.00001430 BTC.

Matrix AI Network (MAN) traded 7.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00003949 BTC.

BridgeCoin (BCO) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.30 or 0.00020151 BTC.

Linkey (LKY) traded up 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00010467 BTC.

Einsteinium (EMC2) traded up 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0988 or 0.00001535 BTC.

Elysium Profile

Elysium (CRYPTO:ELS) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on February 4th, 2017. Elysium’s total supply is 13,651,384 coins. Elysium’s official Twitter account is @Elysium_coin

Buying and Selling Elysium

Elysium can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinExchange. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Elysium directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Elysium should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Elysium using one of the exchanges listed above.

