ELIO MOTORS Inc/SH SH (ELIO) Stock Rating Upgraded by ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of ELIO MOTORS Inc/SH SH (OTCMKTS:ELIO) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Thursday morning.

Shares of OTCMKTS ELIO opened at $3.50 on Thursday. ELIO MOTORS Inc/SH SH has a fifty-two week low of $2.05 and a fifty-two week high of $5.15.

ELIO MOTORS Inc/SH SH Company Profile

Elio Motors, Inc, a development stage company, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells automobiles. The company focuses on developing the Elio, a three wheeled vehicle for mass production in the United States, which gives 84 miles per gallon. Elio Motors, Inc was founded in 2009 and is based in Phoenix, Arizona.

